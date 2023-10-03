Chelsea monitoring 28-year-old Serie A star

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for the French international goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key player for AC Milan and top clubs are keeping tabs on his situation as per Calciomercatoweb.

Apparently Milan are hoping to renew his contract and talks have already begun with the player’s representatives.

It remains to be seen whether Maignan is ready to commit his long term future to the club. He has a contract with Milan until the summer of 2026.

Maignan has been the mainstay for his club and country over the past year and he would certainly improve Chelsea.

The Blues will need two quality goalkeepers and Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to be sold at the end of the season.

Maignan will compete with Robert Sanchez for the starting spot at Stamford Bridge if he joins the club.

The opportunity to move to a club like Chelsea could be an attractive option. Maignan will want to compete for major trophies and Chelsea have the resources to buy top class players.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not the only club looking to sign the Frenchman. They will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

A move in January seems highly unlikely and Chelsea will need to try their luck at the end of the season.

They will also need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in order to attract the best players in the world.