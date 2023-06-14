Arsenal make opening offer to Chelsea for £70m-rated star with Blues at a crossroad

Arsenal have made an opening proposal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea but will face competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that the North London club hold a strong interest in Havertz and have stepped up their pursuit of the German in recent days following contact with both Chelsea and the player.

Negotiations are at a very early stage but the 24-year-old seems to be a desired star this summer as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also considering the Chelsea man.

Havertz has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and it is being reported that the Blues want £70m for the forward.

Havertz was one of Europe’s most highly-wanted stars before making the move to Chelsea in 2020 but the German has not lived up to expectations since moving to Stamford Bridge.

All this interest in the 24-year-old is somewhat a surprise but whether the player moves this summer remains to be seen, as Mauricio Pochettino will probably want to see what he can do with the Germany international’s talent. This puts the West London club at a crossroads as they need to decide whether to sell the forward for big money or see what the Argentinian coach can do to develop the Chelsea star.