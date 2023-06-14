Arsenal prepared to step up Kai Havertz transfer pursuit on one condition

Arsenal are reportedly ready to step up their interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as long as his asking price drops.

The Germany international has struggled for much of his time at Stamford Bridge, but it seems there is still interest in him from top clubs around Europe, as long as the terms are right.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal have joined Real Madrid in looking at Havertz this summer, though neither want to pay over £50million for him.

That seems fair enough after Havertz’s struggles in English football, but it would be intriguing to see what Mikel Arteta could do with the player if he could bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz has been poor at Chelsea
Arteta has worked wonders with a number of players at Arsenal, and it could be that Havertz could revive his career under the right coach and right playing system.

The 24-year-old had looked an elite prospect during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, which prompted Chelsea to invest a lot of money in him back in the summer of 2020.

Havertz is also far from the only recent Chelsea signing to go backwards since moving to Stamford Bridge, so perhaps he shouldn’t be judged too harshly on how he’s performed there.

