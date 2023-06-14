Man United have £40m bid rejected for Premier League star but remain confident

Man United have today seen their first bid of £40m rejected by Chelsea for Mason Mount as Erik ten Hag looks to add the midfielder to his squad ahead of the new season.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues do not see £40m as a significant amount for the England international and are holding out for their valuation to be met.

The West London club want £70m for the 24-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his current contract.

Man United remain confident Mount won’t sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and will likely return with a stronger bid to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford.

Man United have been linked to Mount for months now and the player seems to be someone Ten Hag really wants in his squad. The 24-year-old is a top talent but experienced a poor season amid the mess at Chelsea.

A fresh start at a new club could do the England international the world of good and Ten Hag would be a great coach to help the midfielder develop into his prime.

