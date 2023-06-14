Man United ready to move on from Harry Kane as deal not advancing

Harry Kane was Man United’s top target heading into the summer transfer window but the Red Devils are ready to move on from the Tottenham star.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that a deal for the England striker is not advancing at all and the Manchester club feel that Tottenham never wanted to sell Kane to them and have no plans on entering a two-month saga.

This was a worry for Man United in their pursuit of the England striker as many suspected Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would play hardball over his biggest star.

Romano states that United are now moving on to other targets, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund a name on their list.

Kane will be available for free next summer unless he signs a new deal at Tottenham and it remains unknown whether Man United would return next year if the striker decides to move on.

At just 20 years old, Holjund could be the future of Man United, but are the Premier League side willing to pay the €60m wanted by Atalanta for the youngster?