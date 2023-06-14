Man United handed boost as Liverpool withdraw from race to sign Premier League midfielder

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

After failing to sign a contract extension and Chelsea reluctant to see one of their most valuable players leave for free next year, Mount, 24, is expected to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

And rumoured to be wanted by several rival clubs, including both Liverpool and Manchester United, the race to sign the energetic Englishman remains wide open.

However, that could be set to change after a recent report from The Athletic claimed Jurgen Klopp has pulled the plug on his team’s pursuit of Chelsea’s number 19 due to the Londoners’ sky-high £70m asking price with Manchester United now the 24-year-old’s likeliest destination.

As for the Red Devils, with Erik Ten Hag continuing to prioritise a new world-class striker and owners the Glazer family embroiled in talks to sell the club, there remains huge uncertainty over whether or not the Dutchman has room in his budget to sign a new central midfielder.