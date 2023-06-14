Chelsea meet £30m striker’s representatives as they pursue cheap Victor Osimhen alternative

Chelsea have reportedly already met with the representatives of Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson as they eye up a potential £30million transfer this summer.

The talented 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga, finishing the 2022/23 season in particularly strong form to attract interest of a number of European clubs, with Chelsea seemingly stepping things up the most so far, according to the Evening Standard.

Jackson would be available for as little as £30m, according to the report, so it looks like the Blues are pursuing him as a cheap alternative to Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen.

This could end up being smart business by Chelsea, though it’s also fair to say that he looks like a similar profile of player to some of the club’s recent flurry of flop signings.

Highly-rated young talents like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke are among some of the names to join in recent times, and none have really lived up to expectations so far.

Jackson certainly seems promising, but perhaps the lesson here is for him, in that he shouldn’t rush into moving to Chelsea with the state they’re in right now.