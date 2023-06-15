David Moyes wants Declan Rice to join another club over Arsenal

It’s not often that West Ham United get to sell one of their players for a record fee, much less have their manager try and dictate where said player should move to, but that appears to be the case with David Moyes and Declan Rice.

The Hammers captain and talisman is known to want to move on this summer, and though that will come as an almighty disappointment to many connected with the club, his service to the Hammers can’t be questioned.

Always leading from the front, winning the Europa Conference League final was a just reward for everything he has given to the east Londoners.

Moyes too can be delighted in the part that he himself played in getting his side over the line in the European competition, giving West Ham their best night in 43 years since Billy Bonds held aloft the FA Cup at Wembley in 1980.

In any event, this particular pairing is likely to soon come to an end, and Moyes will hope that another club comes in to the bidding process and gives the east Londoners a chance of constructing a deal.

That’s because, according to The Sun, the Scot wants his captain to join Chelsea in order that he can get Conor Gallagher as part of any deal in return.

However, the report also goes on to state that Rice has no willingness to rejoin the west Londoners, who released him as a youth player, as he has his mind made up about joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project.