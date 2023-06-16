Arsenal agree personal terms with 24-year-old attacking target

Arsenal are hoping to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Gunners have agreed on a contract with the player but there is a significant gap in valuations as far as the two clubs are concerned.

Apparently, Mauricio Pochettino wants to get rid of the fringe players at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are waiting to sell some players before they can bring in new signings.

Arsenal need to add more quality options to their attack and the German international could prove to be a useful option.

Although the 24-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge, he remains a world-class talent with a big future ahead of him.

If he is used correctly, he could be a key player for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal in the coming seasons.

Havertz was expected to score goals consistently at Chelsea but his natural game is more of a creator and he might get the opportunity to express himself properly at Arsenal.

The player has been linked with Real Madrid as well but it seems that the Spanish giants have moved on for him.

Chelsea reportedly value the midfielder at £70 million but Arsenal will only offer around £55 million for him.

The Gunners tried to sign the player when he was at Bayer Leverkusen as well and Arteta remains a huge admirer of him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out their differences and get the deal done in the coming weeks.