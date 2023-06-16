Beckham leaves Inter Miami permanently and agrees a deal with Brentford

It’s an exciting time for Inter Miami with Lionel Messi having announced that he will play there this season, though there are players that David Beckham and his board will need to get rid of.

For the owner of the club, it’s a huge coup to get the Argentinian ahead of the likes of FC Barcelona and Al Hilal, and his status as the best player in the world should ensure that crowds for Inter games go through the roof.

Results should almost certainly follow, given that, at present, the MLS side are bottom of the Eastern Conference, per Sky Sports, no doubt contributing to Beckham’s decision to have to sack his old friend, Phil Neville.

Even closer to home, Sky Sports are reporting that another Beckham, Romeo, is being sold by his Dad to Brentford.

The youngster has been playing on loan in the west London side’s B team, and a one-year permanent deal has now been agreed.

Though there’s no suggestion that the younger Beckham may be able to make the step up into the English top-flight, the fact that he’s at a Premier League club at least gives him something to aim at.

Beckham Snr. is still a worldwide footballing icon but he’s a parent first and foremost, and seeing his son happy and playing regular football will surely give him as much pleasure as signing Messi.