Opinion: Moises Caicedo preferring Chelsea over Arsenal shows incredible lack of ambition

What a shame for Brighton and Hove Albion that they’ve had to lose two of their brilliant midfielders in the same transfer window, but where one has clearly chosen a club for the good of his career – Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool – the other, Moises Caicedo, has shown a stunning lack of ambition by going after the money at Chelsea rather than the project under Mikel Arteta.

Footballers are free to do as they please of course, even if some of them are steered, often wrongly, into jobs that benefit their representatives more than they should.

Perhaps it’s a little fanciful to believe in this day and age that players would choose a footballing project over money too.

Caicedo is a brilliant young player, no doubt about it, and yet you can’t help thinking that he’s made a poor choice for this stage of his career, with Football Transfers giving details about the deal.

Chelsea are in a mess, whether Blues fans care to admit that or not.

Far too many players and an owner who doesn’t seem to have a clue how things work in English football. Mauricio Pochettino will be doing as much firefighting as he will coaching in his first few months in the job.

Compare and contrast what’s happening at Stamford Bridge with the calmness and direction at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has a settled squad playing in a recognised style, who are in the Champions League and, but for a late-season wobble in 2022/23 would’ve been worthy winners of the Premier League title.

Caicedo could’ve made himself an instant hero in North London but instead runs the risk of being an also ran at Stamford Bridge.