Opinion: Moises Caicedo preferring Chelsea over Arsenal shows incredible lack of ambition

What a shame for Brighton and Hove Albion that they’ve had to lose two of their brilliant midfielders in the same transfer window, but where one has clearly chosen a club for the good of his career – Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool – the other, Moises Caicedo, has shown a stunning lack of ambition by going after the money at Chelsea rather than the project under Mikel Arteta.
Footballers are free to do as they please of course, even if some of them are steered, often wrongly, into jobs that benefit their representatives more than they should.
Perhaps it’s a little fanciful to believe in this day and age that players would choose a footballing project over money too.
Caicedo is a brilliant young player, no doubt about it, and yet you can’t help thinking that he’s made a poor choice for this stage of his career, with Football Transfers giving details about the deal.
Chelsea are in a mess, whether Blues fans care to admit that or not.
Far too many players and an owner who doesn’t seem to have a clue how things work in English football. Mauricio Pochettino will be doing as much firefighting as he will coaching in his first few months in the job.
Compare and contrast what’s happening at Stamford Bridge with the calmness and direction at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta has a settled squad playing in a recognised style, who are in the Champions League and, but for a late-season wobble in 2022/23 would’ve been worthy winners of the Premier League title.
Caicedo could’ve made himself an instant hero in North London but instead runs the risk of being an also ran at Stamford Bridge.
Going to Chelsea means lack of ambition? What great journalism, really high-flying,.Please tell me, how many times have Arsenal won the Champions League? How many championships they had in last 20 years? What a joke
Chelsea is second generation, a twentieth century club. Snobs from west London who jumped on the new craze 20-30 years after the party started. Never close to the founding fathers, the men of Mayflower. 1905. I think. No history, no tradition. The first time the club won division one was in 1955 led by one of the Gunners true classics Ted Drake. What CFC have done under the two decades of Russian oligarch Abramovich doesn’t count. It was economic doping.
Lol… biased, dross journalism
Tell me how many trophies did Chelsea win before financial doping, small club no history every win is fake and means nothing
What a write up,, just one season that arsenal performed well,, u felf the player should’ve moved there? How on earth were u passed to be a journalist,,,, chelsea has been a consistent performer in Europe and premier league and lad knew all dis and was sure chelsea will indeed come back stronger unlike arsenal that will surely go back to were they belong
As an arsenal fan, i think it’s unfair to label Chelsea as lacking in ambition. On the contrary they have been over ambitious. Arsenal on the other hand don’t show enough ambition, we think ww can win things on a shoe string budget. That’s not possible in today’s football world. The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City massively invested and it paid off. If Arsenal want to win things, they should put their money where their mouth is. Failures to invest in the January transfer window cost us the league title. While Liverpool just went in and got their man – mac Allister, Arsenal on the other hand dilly-dally over players transfer. It is sickening!
I agree. I don’t understand the strategy and tactics of Arsenals player recruitment. But Arteta is still learning the job, he is no Jürgen Klopp. And what to say about Edu?
Going to Chelsea means joining a team that just over one year ago was the World Club Champion and, a year before that, Champions League Winner. I’d say that’s more like a club for anyone with ambition than a team that has never, ever won either.