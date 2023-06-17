Erling Haaland has been booed by some Norway fans.

Manchester City’s star man predictably opened Saturday’s international scoring. Successfully converting from the penalty spot in the first half against Scotland, Norway’s treble-winner would have been forgiven for thinking he was going to fire his country to a Group A victory in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It wasn’t to be though. A very late comeback thanks to two strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean saw Scotland secure all three points.

And despite several young Norway fans waiting to meet their idol after the game, Haaland, who opted to get straight onto his country’s team coach, became the subject of some loud boos.

