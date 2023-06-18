Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in recent weeks.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 24-year-old is now very close to joining the north London club and the deal will depend on the final offer from Arsenal.

Apparently, German club Bayern Munich have enquired about the player in recent days but they are yet to come forward with an offer.

The player is keen to join Arsenal and he has already agreed on personal terms with them. Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to see him play alongside Gabriel Jesus next season.

The 24-year-old remains a prodigious talent despite his mixed spell at Chelsea and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition.

Plettenberg adds that the whole transfer package is expected to cost around €80 million. Arsenal certainly have the finances after securing Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the transfer in the coming weeks.

The Gunners need to move quickly in order to avoid a late hijack from Bayern Munich.

??News #Havertz: He‘s very close to join @Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal. #CFC Havertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus. ?? Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days… pic.twitter.com/jWjyPZvDID — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2023

Chelsea have missed out on Champions League qualification and Havertz has struggled to perform at his peak since his move to Stamford Bridge. This is the ideal opportunity for him to move on and get his career back on track.

It is no wonder that the player is keen on the transfer. The free-flowing attacking system at Arsenal would be the ideal fit for him and he wouldn’t need to lead the line for them as well. With Jesus in the side, Havertz can operate in his natural role as the false nine and affect the game creatively.