“Keep an eye on West Ham” – Hammers tipped to battle two European giants for Ligue 1 star

Lille are likely to sell Jonathan David this summer.

That’s according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who is reporting the Canadian striker is in line to seal a big transfer with a host of top clubs tracking his situation.

Although the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United were interested in signing him, with both clubs’ attention now turning to other targets, the door for other European clubs has opened, and according to Jacobs, the side to ‘keep an eye on’ is actually David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Having recently lifted the Europa Conference League, the Hammers will feel their pulling power has increased, but with Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli among the other clubs impressed by David’s form, winning the race for the Canada international’s signature won’t be easy.

During his three years with Lille, David, who has just two years left on his deal, has scored 58 goals in 136 games including 24 in Ligue 1 last season.

