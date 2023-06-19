Arsenal eye transfer of midfielder with same agents as Bukayo Saka who have great relationship with Gunners

Arsenal are eyeing up the potential transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in case Thomas Partey ends up leaving the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The 19-year-old looked hugely impressive in the Premier League last season, even if he couldn’t quite do enough to help the Saints stay up as their all-round poor form saw them relegated to the Championship.

This surely means a talent like Lavia will be on the move this summer, with Romano explaining that both Arsenal and Chelsea like the player, though there could be a useful connection in the Gunners’ favour.

According to Romano, Arsenal have a very good relationship with Lavia’s agents, who also represent Bukayo Saka, while it’s also worth noting that Chelsea seem to be focusing on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as their priority in midfield for now.

“Arsenal are of course busy with Declan Rice, he is their top target in midfield, but they could make one more signing in that position, and it is true that Romeo Lavia of Southampton is one of the players on their list – they like him, they consider him a top talent,” Romano said.

“Man City have a buy-back clause for the player but it’s not active until next summer, so Arsenal are interested, as are Chelsea, with Joe Shields now part of their recruitment team, having previously signed Lavia for Southampton.

“Chelsea’s focus for now, however, is for Moises Caicedo, so Arsenal have Lavia on their list in case Partey leaves the club. He shares the same agents as Bukayo Saka and they have a great relationship with Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans may be unsure about letting an experienced player like Partey go, but Lavia is a hugely promising talent who could be the better long-term option in that position.