Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal’s Thomas Partey stance and backs risky transfer decisions

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about Thomas Partey’s Arsenal future following various transfer rumours that broke yesterday.

Partey now has chances to leave Arsenal this summer, according to Romano, but the journalist has clarified that the Gunners won’t be allowing the Ghana international to leave on the cheap – it will take a very good proposal for the club to consider selling.

It’s fair to say this news will have come as a surprise to some Arsenal fans, with Partey being in superb form for so much of last season, while it comes as Granit Xhaka is also heading for the Emirates Stadium exit door.

Losing Partey and Xhaka, two important and experienced midfield players in one summer, certainly looks like a risky call from Mikel Arteta, but Romano insists he trusts the club’s strategy, and suggested it might perhaps be wise to move players on if they’re not 100% motivated on the cause, citing Xhaka’s desire to join Bayer Leverkusen.

“We could see a revolution in Arsenal’s midfield this summer. As well as Granit Xhaka, who is ready to join Bayer Leverkusen and just waiting for Arsenal to sign a replacement, I understand Thomas Partey could also be on the market this summer,” Romano said.

“I’m told there are now conversations ongoing, and that there is a very concrete possibility for Partey to leave Arsenal, but it’s still not advanced and will only happen if a very good proposal arrives, whereas Xhaka is all but done and just waiting for the green light.”

He added: “With Partey, I’m aware there have already been some links with Saudi clubs, but my understanding is that they are currently focusing on other targets. Let’s see if things change and if they decide to attack the Partey situation in the next few weeks.

“I’m aware that some Arsenal fans have commented on this being a risky move by Arsenal, to let two top players, two experienced players, in Xhaka and Partey leave in the same summer, but personally I’ve always been a big fan of the Arsenal strategy and I’m sure they know what they’re doing.

“Sometimes it’s crucial to keep players when they’re fully motivated, but Xhaka wants a new chapter and that’s why he’s in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen.”