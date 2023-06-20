PSG take first steps towards signing Harry Kane from Tottenham

Harry Kane showed everyone once again during his performance against North Macedonia that he knows where the goal is and why he remains an elite centre-forward.

Though there’ve been rumours surrounding the Tottenham man’s potential new playing destination for the 2023/24 campaign, the player himself has been keeping his cards very close to his chest.

Whether that silence can be attributed to him just not worrying about what’s next or he intends to stay put at Spurs is unclear at this stage.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, can absolutely be relied upon to play hard ball in negotiations, and it’s perhaps this element of any potential deal that will be the hardest to deal with.

Premier League clubs will almost certainly want to abandon any interest if it means that they’re going to be negotiating right across the summer only for Levy to dig his heels in.

That won’t stop any elite teams on the continent chancing their arm, however, and to that end, Relevo journalist, Matteo Moretto, has tweeted that PSG are in initial talks with Kane’s entourage about a switch.

The French champions have lost Lionel Messi already this summer, and it’s believed that the club would be open to selling Neymar before the start of the 2023/24 season too.

El PSG ya negocia con el entorno de Harry Kane. Primeros contactos entre las partes, aún nada concreto entre clubes.@relevo https://t.co/nKi6MXXkiU — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 20, 2023

Though Kylian Mbappe has said he’s happy at playing in Paris for another year, given that he could go for free in 12 month’s time, PSG may decide to put the pressure on and move him on now.

Were that to be the case, then making moves now for Kane is totally understandable.