Video: Liverpool fans will love to see this as two Reds heroes catch-up after international match

Brazil and Senegal went head-to-head on Tuesday night with the African champions beating the South Americans 4-2 and after the match, two Liverpool heroes had a catch-up.

Sadio Mane scored two goals in the clash, including the winner, which came in minute 55, as the Bayern Munich star received a pass before producing a curling effort that flew past Man City’s Ederson in the Brazilian net.

The winger has not had the best of times since leaving Anfield last summer but after the game, the Senegal star was spotted having a conversation with his former Liverpool teammate Alisson.

The pair are believed to have swapped shirts as Mane was seen leaving the pitch with Alisson’s Brazil jersey on him.