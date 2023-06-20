Video: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scores impressive header vs Germany before hitting The Griddy

Luis Diaz produced a stunning header in Colombia’s 2-0 win over Germany and the Liverpool star also treated fans to a Griddy.
The two countries were going head-to-head in a friendly and the deadlock was broken after 54 minutes when Diaz met a Juan Cuadrado cross with a beautiful header. The Liverpool star connected with the ball using the back of his head to produce a memorable moment before hitting The Griddy to celebrate.
Diaz has been a huge miss for Liverpool this season having sat out the majority of the campaign and the winger will be looking to make up for it throughout the new season.
You won't see many better cross x header combinations than this ??
Colombia take the lead against Germany thanks to a brilliant goal ??@LFC's Luis Díaz the scorer ? pic.twitter.com/5QUFPOAFSt
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023