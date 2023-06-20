Video: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scores impressive header vs Germany before hitting The Griddy

Luis Diaz produced a stunning header in Colombia’s 2-0 win over Germany and the Liverpool star also treated fans to a Griddy.

The two countries were going head-to-head in a friendly and the deadlock was broken after 54 minutes when Diaz met a Juan Cuadrado cross with a beautiful header. The Liverpool star connected with the ball using the back of his head to produce a memorable moment before hitting The Griddy to celebrate.

Diaz has been a huge miss for Liverpool this season having sat out the majority of the campaign and the winger will be looking to make up for it throughout the new season.