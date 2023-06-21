Chelsea warned that Moises Caicedo fee is ‘absolutely outrageous’

There has been lots of interest in Brighton and Hove Albion’s midfielder dynamo, Moises Caicedo, however the Seagulls could well be pricing their player out of a move.

With Roberto De Zerbi already having lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, any deal for Caicedo will likely have to be a ‘best price’ for the club to agree to sell.

That certainly seems to be the case at the moment as, despite interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal, Caicedo is still a Brighton player.

One journalist who is none too impressed by the fee being touted for the 21-year-old is transfer expert Dean Jones.

“I think, first of all, we’ve learned that you have to treat Brighton respectfully and certainly don’t aggravate the situation by coming in with offers that you know are not going to be accepted. That’s the first lesson to learn with Brighton,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“£100m is too much, it’s way too much. This is a player who has had one full season in the Premier League.

“It’s absolutely outrageous that you would be spending £100m on a player that two years ago, you could have bought for £4m.”

It’s a fair point.

Although transfer fees have generally been sky rocketing over the past few years, sooner or later a line has to be drawn.

Jones has perfectly valid reasoning for his opinion on Caicedo and the incredible uplift that Brighton want on their investment.

The issue for the player now, after he appeared to snub Arsenal’s advances, is whether Chelsea are willing to pay such an inflated figure for him.

With so many players heading out of the exit door at Stamford Bridge, the club are likely to have enough in the coffers to meet any financial demands, but one has to question the validity of such a bid given the circumstances.

If the Blues are seriously willing to pay that sort of money, then surely West Ham’s Declan Rice also has to enter the conversation…