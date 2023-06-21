German newspaper starts campaign for Jürgen Klopp to become Germany coach

Next summer is huge for the Germany national team as they look to win EURO 2024 in their home country but things are not going to plan.

Following his hugely successful spell at Bayern Munich, in which he guided the German giants to six trophies in one season, the Hansi Flick era as coach of the German national team has not gone to plan.

The 2022 World Cup was a disaster for Germany as they left the competition at the group stages for the second time in a row and it has not been pretty ever since. During the current international window, Flick’s side failed to win any of their three matches; drawing with Ukraine and losing to both Poland and Colombia.

This has put pressure on the Germany coach and BILD are now calling for the country’s governing body the DFB to move for Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

? German newspaper Bild has started a campaign to appoint Jürgen Klopp as the new head-coach of Germany! ?? Could be tempted to leave Liverpool? ?? pic.twitter.com/WmiDo6qlLL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 21, 2023

Klopp has a contract at Liverpool until 2026 having signed a new two-year deal last year. The Reds boss is highly likely to see that out as he looks to guide the Merseyside club back to the top of the Premier League.

Germany will have to look elsewhere if they decide to part ways with Flick and the former Bayern Munich coach has a lot to do if he is to save his job ahead of a home EUROS next summer.