Manchester United exploring conditions of potential €60million transfer

Manchester United have been exploring the conditions of the potential transfer of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted in his CaughtOffside column, Man Utd are in a strange situation with their ‘keepers at the moment, with David de Gea yet to formally sign his new contract despite a verbal agreement being in place for some time.

The Spanish shot-stopper no longer seems to be at the peak of his powers, and it may be that the Red Devils will now decide to bring in a new ‘keeper to challenge him for his place, or even replace him as number one altogether.

Onana could be ideal, and it seems he’s being considered by United, with some discussions taking place on the player side, according to Romano.

Meanwhile, Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa could be another option in that position for MUFC, but it’s not yet clear what will happen with De Gea either.

“On Manchester United and goalkeepers, we have a strange situation with David de Gea,” Romano said.

“Even though an agreement has almost been in place since March, they are still not signing the contract, and so De Gea is potentially about to become a free agent.

“The problem is more on the club side – De Gea is ready to sign but is waiting for the green light from United. They have the option to keep De Gea, but they also plan to sign a goalkeeper, possibly to provide competition, or possibly to replace De Gea as number one.

“With Andre Onana, there is no concrete negotiation at the moment, but it’s also true that Manchester United have explored the conditions of the deal on the player side. He and Erik ten Hag have a good relationship, and so United are informed on the deal. Inter’s starting valuation would be around €60m.

“Another goalkeeper on United’s list is Diogo Costa, but he has a €75m release clause at Porto, so these are very expensive options and so we’ll have to see what United decide to do.

“At the moment there is still no bid, but they are informed on Onana, and Inter are keeping an eye on potential replacements in case Onana will go. So this looks like one to watch this summer.”