West Ham signing long-term target isn’t dependant on Declan Rice deal

Though it appears to be some way from being concluded, it does seem that Declan Rice will be an Arsenal player before the start of the 2023/24 season.

The Hammers captain, when he eventually departs the London Stadium, will leave a legend, after becoming only the third West Ham captain in history to lift silverware for the club.

Winning the Europa Conference League is a magnificent recent memory though a record-breaking move to the Gunners would surely rank as one of Rice’s best career highlights if it comes off.

West Ham, in the meantime are still mulling over signing a midfield star and whether Rice goes to the Gunners or not at this point won’t impact on the purchase.

According to 90Min, David Moyes is still interested in Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and, with the Red Devils also apparently showing an interest in Rice, a potential swap had been mooted.

The east Londoners may well be banking on a hefty fee coming in for Rice on which to base more of their summer transfer business, but if they can snare McTominay separately, it’s surely another small win for Moyes and David Sullivan.

McTominay himself has played his cards very close to his chest, but he surely must see the value in being a first-choice player for a club rather than another squad member, which is what he’s likely to remain if he stays at Old Trafford.