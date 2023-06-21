West Ham confirm 21-year-old winger is leaving the club

West Ham United have confirmed that they will be releasing 21-year-old winger Armstrong Okoflex this summer.

The youngster initially joined the Hammers from Celtic in what looked an exciting deal for a top prospect back in 2021, but it seems he could now be allowed to leave after failing to live up to expectations.

West Ham have released a list of players being retained and those who will be moving on, and it looks like the final decision has been made for Okoflex to depart the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen what lies in store next for this once-promising young player, who can surely still turn his career around with the right move this summer.