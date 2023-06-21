West Ham confirm 21-year-old winger is leaving the club

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have confirmed that they will be releasing 21-year-old winger Armstrong Okoflex this summer.

The youngster initially joined the Hammers from Celtic in what looked an exciting deal for a top prospect back in 2021, but it seems he could now be allowed to leave after failing to live up to expectations.

West Ham have released a list of players being retained and those who will be moving on, and it looks like the final decision has been made for Okoflex to depart the London Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United considering cash-plus-player bid to hijack Declan Rice Arsenal transfer
Leeds could bank tenfold profit on first-team winger as two clubs show interest
Arsenal suspend sale of new home shirt after bizarre blunder

It remains to be seen what lies in store next for this once-promising young player, who can surely still turn his career around with the right move this summer.

More Stories Armstrong Okoflex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.