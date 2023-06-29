West Ham player already on trial at Championship club after contract revelation

Fresh from winning the Europa Conference League, West Ham have more than just Declan Rice’s sale to sort out before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

David Moyes and David Sullivan need to get their heads together so each understands the other’s position and whether any targets identified by the Scot are achievable.

There’ll also be the significant matter of which players the east Londoners need to get rid of because they’re surplus to requirements for any number of reasons.

If Moyes is able to move on the ‘dead wood’ and replace them with players who are a clear upgrade, that would be the perfect scenario for a club who will surely be looking to replicate their European success in the Europa League next season, and go deeper into the domestic cup competitions.

One player that definitely won’t be part of the club after June 30th is youngster, Armstrong Oko-flex.

According to the official West Ham website, the 21-year-old will be released by the club, however, he’s already on trial with a new club despite his contract with the Hammers still being, effectively, current.

The content creator known only as ExWHUemployee, speaking on his West Ham Way podcast (subscription required), notes that Oko-Flex is training at Championship side, Sunderland.

It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will give him a new, permanent home at the Stadium of Light.