Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are keen on signing the 23-year-old Portuguese international and they have already approached him.

However, his asking price is considered too high. Apparently the goalkeeper has a €75 million release clause in his contract.

It will be interesting to see if Porto are willing to reduce their asking price and sell him for a more reasonable fee.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality goalkeeper this summer and Costa would be a superb long-term acquisition.

David De Gea will be a free agent at the end of this month and he is yet to sign an extension with the Red Devils.

In addition to that, Dean Henderson is likely to move on this summer as well. Henderson needs to play regularly at the stage of his career and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Old Trafford.

Signing a quality goalkeeper should be a top priority for the Red Devils and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Porto for Costa.

Meanwhile, Galetti claims that Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper. Edouard Mendy is set to complete a move away from the club and the Blues are left with Kepa Arrizabalaga as the only goalkeeper. They will need to bring in another quality shop stopper and Costa would be a quality option to have.

Diogo Costa, Chelsea recently shown interest in the Porto goalkeeper. ManUTD already approached him: at the moment his release clause (€75m) is considered too high, but MUFC remain on his tracks. Also Bayern in the race for the goalkeeper: evolving situation.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat the competition from Manchester United and secure the 23-year-old’s services.

The Red Devils can offer him Champions League football next season and it is fair to assume they will have an edge in the transfer race because of that. Chelsea finished 12th in the league last season and they will not be able to offer the player european football.