Manchester United could launch an offer close to €70 million for 24-year-old ace

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old arrived as a replacement for David De Gea, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

However, the Cameroon international has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to Old Trafford and his performances have been rather underwhelming.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United could now look at potential alternatives and the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been identified as an option.

The English club would be willing to launch an offer close to €70 million for the 24-year-old goalkeeper. Costa has done quite well for club and country over the past year and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

However, it would be quite surprising if Manchester United decided to give up on Onana so soon.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality at Inter Milan and he could be an asset for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

The Red Devils need to be patient with him and allow him to regain his form and confidence. Spending close to €70 million on Costa might not be a good idea, especially when the team is in need of reinforcements in the other areas of the squad as well.

Onana helped Inter Milan reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and he was certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the competition. There is no doubt that he could be a key player for Manchester United and the Red Devils must look to give him the time and opportunity to adapt to a new league.