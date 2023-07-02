Chelsea are keen on signing the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

According to a report from Jornal de Noticias (h/t SportWitness), the Blues are currently well-placed to sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable price with Porto.

The goalkeeper reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his contract, but it seems unlikely that Chelsea will pay that kind of money for him.

The Blues need to bring in a quality goalkeeper, especially after the departure of Édouard Mendy.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the only first-team goalkeeper at the club right now, and the Spaniard needs more competition for places.

Costa has been a key player for club and country over the last year and he could prove to be a solid acquisition.

The 23-year-old could compete with the Spaniard for the first team sport and the increased competition for places will help both players improve.

The Porto goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well, especially with Manchester United keen on signing him. However, it seems that the Red Devils might have switched their attention towards Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Chelsea certainly have the financial means to get the deal done, especially after a number of departures in recent days. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be an attractive option for the players as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement now.