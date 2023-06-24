Man United interested in £52m UCL finalist while future of 545 game veteran hangs in balance

David De Gea’s Man United future remains hugely uncertain.

Signed by legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid all the way back in 2011, De Gea, 32, has spent well over a decade being the Red Devils’ number one.

Although the Spaniard has endured dips in form over the years, with 545 club appearances to his name, it goes without saying that regardless of what happens this summer, the 32-year-old will go down as a United legend.

However, with his contract set to expire next week and the club yet to announce an agreement to renew has been reached, the former Atletico shot-stopper is quickly emerging as a candidate to leave Old Trafford.

The veteran’s cause has not been helped by Erik Ten Hag’s desire to sign a new goalkeeper.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about David De Gea leaving Man United?

If not to replace his number one, Ten Hag is eager to provide him with some much-needed competition, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the two names at the top of the Dutchman’s shortlist are Inter Milan’s highly-rated Champions League finalist Andre Onana and Porto’s Diogo Costa.

“Man United have to resolve the story about [David] De Gea before making any bid for Onana,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“They confirmed their interest in Onana by meeting his agent and they asked for conditions of the deal. Inter want €50m (£43m) plus add-ons, so asking price is €60m (£52m) for Onana. Not cheap.

“Man United also like Diogo Costa from Porto but he’s also expensive.”

With both goalkeepers commanding a high fee, it is almost guaranteed that the 20-time league winners will need to raise funds before making a formal approach, and admitting they’ve yet to communicate their decision to De Gea, Romano added: “They’re continuing to approach goalkeepers in case De Gea leaves, but nothing advanced and De Gea is still waiting for Man United to tell him their final decision.”