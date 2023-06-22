Manchester United to submit improved third bid to sign 24-year-old target

Manchester United recently failed with their second bid to sign the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount but they are not ready to give up yet.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Red Devils will submit a third and improved offer for the 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder.

Manchester United have already agreed on personal terms with the England international and the player has no plans to sign an extension at Chelsea.

It appears that the Blues are holding out for a fee of around £60-65 million. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement soon.

It is clear that Mason Mount does not want to continue at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United are determined to sign the player. It would be ideal for all parties to secure the agreement and move on.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea during his time at the club, and he will be hoping to make his mark at Manchester United now.

The Red Devils need to bring in a creative midfielder, especially with Christian Eriksen in his twilight years. Mount could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality in the Premier League and he could transform Manchester United in the final third.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

The England international is versatile enough to operate in a number of attacking roles and he could be an asset for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils.

Furthermore, Mount is only 24 and he is likely to improve further with coaching experience. Ten Hag has done well to nurture young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the Chelsea midfielder develop into a top-class player.