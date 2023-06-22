The future of 24-year-old Liverpool star becomes clearer after latest development

Heading into the summer there were several Premier League clubs in search of a goalkeeper but after the latest developments in the market, the future of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher has become clearer. 

The future of the 24-year-old was uncertain heading into the transfer window as the Irishman only played four times last season and having already proven himself worthy of a first-choice role, the goalkeeper was tipped to leave Anfield this summer.

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving,” Klopp said in a press conference back in May via the Daily Mail.

“It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.”

However, there was interest in the Irishman as Brighton, Brentford and Tottenham were all reported by The Athletic to be tracking the Reds shot-stopper, but now the landscape appears to have shifted.

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to stay at Liverpool?
Sky Sports reported on Thursday that Tottenham have verbally agreed an initial £17.2 million deal with Empoli for Guglielmo Vicario to replace the outgoing Hugo Lloris.

This is in addition to Brighton closing in on a deal for Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen, with The Athletic reporting that they were “on the cusp” of signing the 20-year-old Dutchman.

Whilst Brentford also secured the signing of Mark Flekken from SC Freiburg earlier in the summer, leaving Kelleher with fewer options, meaning the 24-year-old looks likely to stay at Anfield for another year.

