Liverpool preparing for 25-year-old to request summer transfer

Liverpool reportedly expect Caoimhin Kelleher to push for a summer transfer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds are preparing for life without their current number two.

Afforded more game time this season following an injury to Alisson, Kelleher, 25, has been an important figure for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds expecting Caoimhim Kelleher exit

However, with the Brazilian number one now fully recovered, Kelleher has once again slipped down the pecking order.

Consequently, likely to request a move, the 25-year-old’s ambition is set to force Liverpool into the market in search of a new back-up shot-stopper.

The Ireland international, who has two years left on his contract, was a previous target for Scottish side Celtic. It remains unknown how interested the Hoops are ahead of this summer’s window though.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ senior first team in 2019, Cork-born Kelleher, who also has 12 international caps to his name, has kept 15 clean sheets in 47 games in all competitions.