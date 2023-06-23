Manchester United met with 27-yr-old’s agent yesterday, star will cost £43 million

Manchester United are in the market for goalkeepers and they have identified Andre Onana as a potential target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player’s agent Albert Botines had a meeting with Manchester United yesterday and Inter Milan value the player at around €50 million.

David De Gea’s future remains uncertain at Old Trafford and the club are currently waiting for the final decision. The Spaniard will be out of contract at the end of this month and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old has been quite underwhelming this past season and he is clearly not a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football. The Dutchman prefers goalkeepers with impressive distribution skills and Onana would be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old has played under Ten Hag at Ajax and he would be able to fit in seamlessly at Manchester United.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now and he showed his quality at Inter Milan this past season. Omana was crucial to the Italian club’s run to the UEFA Champions League final.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be a tempting proposition for the goalkeeper and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are ready to pay the asking price for him.

€50 million (£43m) for a player of his quality in today’s market seems reasonable and Manchester United certainly have the resources to afford him.