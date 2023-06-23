Transfer expert gives definitive update on Man United’s move for Mbappe

There could be quite the game of chess going on this summer between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain.

After the French World Cup winner apparently informed the Ligue Un giants that he wouldn’t be staying at the club beyond next season, it appears that PSG now want the player to leave before the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

If they’re unsuccessful in doing so, they’ll know that Mbappe can move to a club of his choosing in 12 months time for nothing.

It’s clear that their preference is to move him on now in order to be able to secure a transfer fee for him, though it could be a long, hard summer if the player wants to dig his heels in.

If Sheikh Jassim were to become the owner of Man United, it’s believed that he wants to bring Mbappe to Old Trafford.

However, the problem that his Nine Two Foundation have at present is that they’re still no closer to knowing if they will become the new owners or not.

One thing is clear. If the currently ownership remain in control for the entirety of this summer’s transfer window, Mbappe will not be moving to the red half of Manchester.

“What we can say is that, with the Glazers, this is absolutely not a topic,” transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano said to Give Me Sport.

“For sure, they are not working on that or Neymar because we know the Glazers are going in a different direction.”

With some while still to go before the window closes there is plenty of time for things to change, and you can never say never in football.