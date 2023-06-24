Alejandro Garnacho is the latest and hottest prospect to come through Man United’s youth academy.

Now very much a senior in Erik Ten Hag’s first team, Garnacho, 18, was handed a bumper new deal earlier in the year to reflect his new status within the squad.

On course to become one of the side’s most impactful young attackers, the South American is understandably causing waves of excitement among the United faithful.

And according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, following a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign, there is now a very real possibility that the talented teenager is handed the club’s most iconic shirt in time for next season.

Will Alejandro Garnacho wear the number seven shirt at Man United?

As we all know, the number seven shirt is Old Trafford’s most recognised number, and while a final decision over whether or not to allow Garnacho to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and George Best has yet to be made, there does appear to at least be conversations taking place.

Of course, the decision to award the 18-year-old with arguably the most iconic shirt in world football is one that is not going to be taken lightly by Man United’s senior decision-makers. Garnacho’s personality traits will mean he either thrives under the pressure, or shrinks, and the person best suited to predicting that outcome is his manager Ten Hag.

During his opening season, Garnacho, who also recently made his senior debut for Argentina, directly contributed to 10 goals in 34 games in all competitions.