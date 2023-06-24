According to the The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in the attacker having previously registered their interest in 2021 at the back of his phenomenal performance in the European Championship in 2021.

It has been reported that both Liverpool and Newcastle are now monitoring his situation at Juventus.

The Italian club are not in the best place financially and they do not plan on offering Chiesa a new contract once with his current contract ending in 2025.

Another report by Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claimed that Liverpool are now serious about signing the Juventus star and are leading the race to sign him.

The report claims that Liverpool plan on making a bid for the player that is expected to be in the region of €40-45m.

Liverpool can also guarantee to pay him the wages that Juventus can not afford to which is said to be reason why the contract talks with the Turin club stalled in the first place.

Liverpool are well stacked in attack at the moment. They have plenty of options including Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

It is interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be a big fan of the Italian, plans to fit him in the team but there is no denying the quality of the player they will be getting in him if they manage to secure his services.

Liverpool are not the only club after him. Aston Villa are reportedly also keeping tabs on the player along with Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has scored 22 goals and assisted another 20 in 94 appearances for the club.