Newcastle enter race to sign 25-year-old Premier League ace who will cost £35m

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

According to a report from Daily Mail, they will face competition from Premier League champions Manchester City for the 25-year-old American international.

Robinson had an impressive season with Fulham this past year and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

It is no secret that Newcastle will have to sign a quality full-back and Robinson could prove to be a superb acquisition.

The Magpies used Dan Burn as their left-back last season but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role.

Eddie Howe must look to bring in a specialist left-back this summer and the Fulham star seems like the ideal option.

The 25-year-old is likely to be tempted to join a big club this summer and Newcastle can offer him the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Manchester City follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the defender in the coming weeks.

A move to Newcastle or Manchester City would be a major step up in the 25-year-old’s career and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

The defender is reportedly valued at £35 million and the two Premier League clubs certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

Robinson is entering his peak years and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a reliable Premier League full-back in the coming seasons.