(Photo) Mason Mount spotted dating stunning American model during secret Greek getaway

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reportedly begun dating American model Claire Grossman.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the England international, who was recently named Britain’s most eligible man by society mag Tatler, has sparked up a close relationship with New York’s Grossman.

The 24-year-old is said to have travelled to a secret getaway in Greece where he was joined by Grossman.

Claire Grossman (model) – Photo via The Sun

A source close to the pair said: “Mason and Claire have grown close in the last few months and have lots of friends in common.

“They both have a love of fashion and enjoy sharing their looks on social media from their trips abroad.”

Mount has been subject to three transfer offers from Manchester United. His future at Chelsea remains hugely uncertain.

