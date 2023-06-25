West Ham are interested in signing Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun this summer according to various reports including GFN Italy.

The American is highly rated within Arsenal and the Gunners have slapped a £35m price tag on him.

He spent the last season on loan at French club Reims where he scored 22 goals and assisted 3 in 33 appearances across all competitions.

His remarkable season has attracted interest from several clubs including West Ham, Crystal Palace, AC Milan, Inter Milan and German side RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old will have a tough task getting regular playing time at Arsenal with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah proving a tough competition, plus the potential arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

In recent comments, he has made it clear that he will not be going out on loan again, which means he will either be staying at Arsenal and fighting for a spot in the starting XI or leaving on a permanent move this summer.

West Ham are expected to get quite a windfall from their potential Declan Rice sale this summer and will certainly have the funds to splash the cash on the Arsenal striker.

With David Moyes now set to stay at the club despite the poor campaign, he will be hoping to build a stronger side for the upcoming season.