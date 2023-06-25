Video: Liverpool star Curtis Jones produces stunning defense splitting pass from half way line for England U21s

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones put in a masterclass for England U21s against Israel U21s earlier tonight.

They beat the Israelis 2-0 thanks to goals from Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

The win saw them top their group in the European Championship and as a result qualify for the quarter finals of the competition.

Another player who had a masterclass in the midfield was Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. He dictated the game from the middle of the park and produced stunning numbers. He completed 120 out of the 124 passes, had 9 out of 9 long balls completed and won 3/4 ground duels.

Curtis Jones today ??????? 90 Minutes played

136 touches

120/124 passes completed

97% pass accuracy

9/9 long balls completed

3/4 ground duels won A fantastic performance from CJ ? pic.twitter.com/37MvSXx2Av — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 25, 2023

One particular pass has gone viral where he produced a stunning defense splitting through ball from almost the half way line for Madueke who failed to make the most of it.

Liverpool fans were left in awe with the quality of the pass with many claiming that he has been benefiting from training with Thiago Alcantara.

Watch the stunning pass below: