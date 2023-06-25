Video: Liverpool star Curtis Jones produces stunning defense splitting pass from half way line for England U21s

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones put in a masterclass for England U21s against Israel U21s earlier tonight.

They beat the Israelis 2-0 thanks to goals from Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

The win saw them top their group in the European Championship and as a result qualify for the quarter finals of the competition.

Another player who had a masterclass in the midfield was Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. He dictated the game from the middle of the park and produced stunning numbers. He completed 120 out of the 124 passes, had 9 out of 9 long balls completed and won 3/4 ground duels.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City’s world record bid for Josko Gvardiol could be good news for Arsenal
Leeds United star set to join La Liga club on July 1st – personal terms already agreed
Report: Arsenal slap £35m price tag on striker wanted by clubs across Europe

One particular pass has gone viral where he produced a stunning defense splitting through ball from almost the half way line for Madueke who failed to make the most of it.

Liverpool fans were left in awe with the quality of the pass with many claiming that he has been benefiting from training with Thiago Alcantara.

Watch the stunning pass below:

More Stories Curtis Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.