Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino’s transfer to Al-Ahli is nearly done and is now at a very advanced stage, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Debrief podcast.

The Brazil international has come to the end of his contract at Anfield and bid an emotional farewell to Reds fans at the end of last season, with a new chapter in Saudi Arabia now looking likely for him.

Romano says Firmino’s move to Al-Ahli could be finalised this week, and it seems likely he’ll be just one of many big names joining this ambitious Saudi Pro League project this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr earlier in the year, while Chelsea have also sold a number of big names to Saudi clubs, with Romano also commenting that Hakim Ziyech is another name whose move can pretty much be considered a done deal at this point.

Liverpool fans will no doubt wish Firmino well after his great career on Merseyside, though some might also feel it’s a shame he’s not continuing at the highest level in Europe.

The 31-year-old might not be quite the player he once was, but he still showed moments of real quality for LFC last season and could surely have done a job at least as a squad player for several top European clubs.