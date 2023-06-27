Agent confirms where Wilfried Gnonto will play next season

Though he didn’t appear to be played too often at Leeds United, when Willy Gnonto was in possession of the football, Elland Road rose as one.

It’s as if the locals were aware they were in the presence of greatness, albeit the youngster was unable to save the all whites from the drop into the Championship.

As one of the more marketable assets at the club, the reasons why new owners, 49ers Enterprises, may want to keep him over and above his playing prowess is obvious.

However, the Leeds board could be fighting a losing battle in that regard.

“I say that we are concentrated on the national team and the European championship. Then we have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options,” Gnonto’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, told Calciomercato.

“The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. Then in football everything can be. But right now the focus is on the national team.”

Losing the Italian would come as another huge blow, with both Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison also expected to depart the club before the end of the summer window.

Were the club find that they’re unable to keep all three, that could translate to the side not being able to get back up into the Premier League at the first opportunity, which would clearly be calamitous for the new owners.

It’s incumbent upon them to sell their vision for the club to him and his team-mates and ensure that they don’t want to play their football anywhere else.

Last season is history, and if everyone can move on, Leeds might have half a chance.