Man United & Chelsea set for direct contact over key transfer talks in coming 24-48 hours

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly set to hold direct talks over the potential transfer of Mason Mount in the coming 24-28 hours.

The England international is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and this has led to plenty of speculation over his future this summer.

Mount seems to be a top target for Man Utd, but the latest from Fabrizio Romano suggests these upcoming talks might be the last chance for these two clubs to reach a conclusion on a potential deal, as the Red Devils won’t wait forever for the Blues to relax their stance on the 24-year-old…

Understand Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared for direct contact this week to make final decision on Mason Mount deal. ?? #MUFC Direct club to club talks will take place within 24/48h to understand how to proceed. Man United £55m bid remains valid… but not forever. pic.twitter.com/ec8e8bFc1D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Mount could be an ideal signing to give United more spark and creativity in midfield next season, with Christian Eriksen perhaps looking a little past his best since he made the move to Old Trafford on a free last summer.

Chelsea fans will undoubtedly hope there’s a chance Mount will stay in west London, however, having come up through the club’s academy to become such a key player for the first-team down the years, most notably when he set up the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City.