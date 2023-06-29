Arsenal in the final stages of talks to sign 22-year-old for €45-48 million

Arsenal are looking to complete the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are now entering the final stages of negotiations for the 22-year-old defender.

A bid in the region of €45-48 million was submitted on Monday and the two clubs are now getting closer to reaching an agreement.

The defender is keen on a move to the north London club and Arsenal will be hoping to secure his services soon.

It is no secret that the Gunners need to improve their defensive options this summer.

The injury to William Saliba towards the end of last season derailed the title race, and they will want to avoid a similar situation next year.

Timber is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right-back.

He could prove to be an asset for Mikel Arteta if he manages to hit the ground running and adapt to the Premier League quickly. The talented young defender is a prodigious talent with a massive future ahead of him and Arteta could help him develop into a top-class player.

He has already shown his qualities at Ajax, and he will look to make his mark in English football now.

The technically gifted defender is quite impressive with his distribution as well and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal side.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his talents and he should be able to justify the investment in the long run.