Exclusive: Arsenal monitoring £68m star who’s keen on Premier League transfer

Arsenal are understood to be one of the clubs monitoring Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande this summer as he’s tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are alongside the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle in “monitoring” Diomande, though he’s not thought to be an urgent priority for those clubs.

The talented 19-year-old is highly regarded all across Europe, with clubs from other major leagues also keeping tabs on his progress, but Sporting are likely to insist that his £68million release clause is paid in full in order to let him go.

Diomande has a contract with the Portuguese giants until 2027, so there is little pressure for them to cash in on him now, even if CaughtOffside understands he is seduced by the idea of moving to the Premier League.

Arsenal’s current priority in defence is Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber, so Diomande would likely only come into the equation if that deal fell through, or else he’ll more likely be one to look at more closely in the future.

Diomande also fits the bill in terms of the profile of player Newcastle are trying to sign, but their limited budget means paying his £68m buy-out clause is not an option for them this summer.

While the young Ivorian is understood to be happy at Sporting and not set to force a move, he is aware of interest in him from English clubs and would like the chance to move there at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are closing in on a final agreement with West Ham for Declan Rice. Jurrien Timber contacts are ongoing and moving in a positive direction, though interest in full-backs Joao Cancelo and Ivan Fresneda appears to have cooled for the time being.