Manchester United have held direct talks to sign 27-year-old highly rated by Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are keen on signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have had direct talks with Inter Milan in order to gather information regarding a potential transfer.

Apparently, the Red Devils are still waiting to resolve the situation regarding David De Gea first. The Spaniard will be out of contract at the end of this month and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club.

Inter Milan value the 27-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper at around €50-55 million and the player is highly rated by Erik ten Hag.

Onana has played under the Dutch manager at Ajax and the opportunity to reunite with him at Old Trafford could be an attractive option. Ten Hag prefers keepers with impressive distribution skills and Onana would certainly be a better fit for Manchester United under him than David De Gea.

Furthermore, the Spaniard is 32 and he is unlikely to get any better. His performances have been quite inconsistent in recent seasons and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to replace him as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper this summer.

Onana has had an impressive campaign with Inter Milan and he helped the Italian giants reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a top Premier League club and he will be hoping to compete for major trophies at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through.