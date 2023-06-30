Leeds player who had an awful season now set to stay at Elland Road

The 2023/24 campaign is set to be an interesting one for Leeds United for a variety of reasons.

For a start, the club have new owners in 49ers Enterprises, and it wouldn’t be any surprise at all to understand that the Elland Road faithful will be keeping a watchful eye on the direction that things are going in.

At the time of writing, and with just a couple of weeks until pre-season training begins again, the Championship club still haven’t appointed a first-team manager or a director of football/sporting director.

For a club as big as Leeds are, despite having dropped into English football’s second tier, that’s simply not good enough.

How are players meant to decide whether they want to stay at the club or not if they’ve no idea which direction it’s going to be taken on and off the pitch?

Moreover, any new manager might have significantly different views to the likes of Sam Allardyce and Javi Gracia, and players who were once shoo-ins for the Yorkshire-based club, might find themselves sent packing.

In any event, one player that had an awful season for the club looks likely to stay according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

For the duration of the 2022/23 campaign, 29-year-old Patrick Bamford was only able to plunder six goals and contribute two assists in 31 games in all competitions per WhoScored.

He’ll need to do much, much better than that if Leeds want to come straight back up.