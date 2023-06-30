West Ham United are looking to add more creativity and goals to their side and they have identified Harvey Barnes as a target.

A report from 90 Min claims that West Ham are currently in talks with Leicester City in order to sign the 25-year-old midfielder and they are currently advancing in negotiations with the Foxes.

Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship and they are expected to lose a number of key players to top-flight clubs.

Someone like Barnes will want to play in the Premier League next season and the move to West Ham will be an attractive option for him.

The Hammers have secured Europa League qualification after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. They will need a better squad to do well across multiple competitions and Barnes would be a quality acquisition.

West Ham struggled to score goals last season and they need to add more creativity and goals to the side. Barnes will certainly fix that problem for the Hammers. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season and he would be a superb option to have.

He can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for West Ham and David Moyes.

Apparently, clubs like Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in the player as well. But West Ham are currently front runners to secure his services.