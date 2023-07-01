Transfer expert says new Chelsea €15m signing with over 100 first-team appearances isn’t ready for EPL yet

Though there have been quite a large number of outgoings at Chelsea, the Blues have been quietly going about their incoming business in order to balance things up.

Clearly, Todd Boehly can’t continue to buy all and sundry given Financial Fair Play restrictions, and the upheaval again in the current summer window should be more than enough of a nod for him to understand that the club now needs stability.

Mauricio Pochettino is going to have lots to deal with before the start of next season in any event, without any more interference from above.

The Argentinian will surely have been part of the conversation when looking at new signings, however, but a brilliant Brazilian that the club are in the process of signing on a massive six-year deal, won’t be playing in the first-team just yet.

‘One name that isn’t particular well known in English football circles at present is that of Ângelo Gabriel – ‘Ângelo.’ The 18-year-old Brazilian has already played over 100 times for Santos, the team that gave us Pelé and Neymar,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his latest, exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘[…] In my opinion he’s probably not ready yet for Chelsea, but this is why the plan is to send him on loan initially from July. Chelsea will sign him for €15m after Barcelona didn’t exercise their option on him, and they feel that this is very good price for that kind of talent.’

Looking at a long-term vision instead of the ‘boom and bust’ we’ve seen from the club over the last couple of transfer windows would suggest that Boehly and his executives are taking on board advice from their new manager.

It’s unlikely that a man of Pochettino’s credentials would have even come close to taking the job if he wasn’t given carte blanche over transfer decisions.

If Angelo can come anywhere close to the levels of some of his Brazilian contemporaries in due course, then Chelsea will have got themselves an incredible bargain.