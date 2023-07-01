Video: £50m-rated midfielder coveted by Liverpool could end up at Stamford Bridge

One of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window could see a two or even three-way fight between some of the Premier League’s top teams, including Liverpool.

The Reds have already completed deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and they might be attempting to make it a hat-trick with a move for Southampton’s talented defensive midfielder, Romeo Lavia.

Speaking on the Empire of the Kop podcast, The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell suggested that Liverpool are likely to have stiff competition for Lavia if they make an offer, naming Chelsea as their biggest rivals to any deal and Arsenal as outsiders.